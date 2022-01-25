FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — South Fulton Fire Department responded to a fire at Camelot Condos on Old National Highway in College Park around 12:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they discovered a lower-level condo on fire.
Five people were treated for smoke inhalation and there was significant damage to the lower level.
South Fulton's new mayor khalid kamau moved in the condos in early January after winning the election. He did so to fulfill a campaign promise he made during the election season.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time
