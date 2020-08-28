CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Efforts to keep students safe during the pandemic remains priority number one for school districts across the state. But with many students returning to class, the threat of further spreading the novel coronavirus remains real.
Cherokee County schools are no exception to virus that has been contracted by 263,074 Georgians. On Thursday, the district reported five new cases -- two fourth graders, two fifth graders and one eighth grader.
Number of students asked to quarantined due to the latest cases:
- Holly Springs Elementary - 5
- Indian Knoll - 5
- Woodstock Elementary School - 3
- Bascomb Elementary School - 16
- Teasley Middle School - 27
Families of students impacted by the confirmed COVID-19 cases were notified by each school.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association says confirmed cases in children increased by 21 percent between August 6 - 20 across the country.
Georgia also recorded its youngest child death related to the virus with a seven-year-old Chatham County boy's passing.
