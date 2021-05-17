DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are looking for a person who shot five people during a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened Sunday night just after 9:30 p.m. near The Connoisseur Smoke Shop on Redan Road.
According to DeKalb County police, a car drove by and fired as many as 30 shots. Two of the victims were rushed to an area hospital in critical conditions. Three others had non-life-threatening injuries.
DeKalb County police have not reported if the shooting was targeted or random. Officers have not released a description of the suspected vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
