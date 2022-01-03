ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County Monday morning.
It happened just after 5 a.m. along Glenwood Road. First responders rushed to the scene where they found the home forcefully split in half. Firefighters on scene tell CBS46 they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.
The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.
#Breaking: 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RicUL8PLZC— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 3, 2022
CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest update as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.