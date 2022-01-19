ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in southwest Atlanta Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred on Campbellton Road around 5:54 p.m. According to police, two drivers were shooting at one another, when a separate vehicle that the child was a passenger in, was struck by random gunfire.
The child was reported to be alert and conscious and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details on this developing story.
