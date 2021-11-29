SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being shot shortly before 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, at a residence in the 4500 block of Washington Road near North Commerce Drive.
South Fulton Police department says the young girl was shot in the chest by a 3-year-old boy. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.
It is unknown at this time how the child got ahold of the weapon.
Police say there was an adult in the home at the time and the incident is still under investigation.
