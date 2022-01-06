SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — A holiday narcotics detail during the Christmas season saw 50 arrests, firearms, drugs and over $50,000 in cash confiscated during the 10-day crime suppression detail, according to the South Fulton Police Department.
The crime suppression detail was done in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigators and Fulton County Police.
Throughout the 10 days, the department made 50 arrests, arrested five gang members, and located three wanted persons. The detail also saw the department confiscate 20 guns and hand out 12 traffic tickets.
Drugs confiscated include:
2,789 grams of Marijuana,
32 grams of Cocaine,
202 pills of MDMA,
102 ml of Promethazine
