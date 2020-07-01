ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 2020 Pride Festival will be held as a virtual event in October due to the ongoing pandemic the Atlanta Pride Committee announced Wednesday.
Jamie Fergerson, executive director of the Atlanta Pride Committee said the health and well-being of the community is the committee’s top priority.
“Especially for the most marginalized in our community including queer and transgender folks who we know are less likely to have access to safe and competent primary care, LGBT elders, those living with HIV, cancer or immunodeficiencies who are at increased risk. This was the main factor in our decision,” Fergerson said.
The Atlanta Pride Committee is planning a variety of virtual events throughout the year to keep the community engaged.
“These past few months have been challenging,” Fergerson said. “However, we have been able to engage our community through a number of online events that have shown great promise. We will continue to develop online programs throughout the year, culminating in our first virtual Pride Festival to bring us together to celebrate.”
The committee said more detailed information about the virtual festival will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.