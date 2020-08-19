ATLANTA (CBS46) Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Track Club has announced that the 51st running of the Peachtree Road Race will be held virtually in 2020.
The race was first postponed earlier this year from it's usual date of July 4 to Thanksgiving Day. Organizers announced Wednesday that the race will be held across the country and around the world in a completely virtual event on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. Participants can complete the 10K between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
"Atlanta Track Club will deliver a virtual experience worthy of the Peachtree name to ensure that runners and walkers feel the community, camaraderie and competition of the world's largest 10K," said Rich Kenah, Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club and Race Director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. "As coronavirus has spiked in recent weeks here in Georgia, we recognize that this decision is the best and only responsible way forward."
Registration will open on August 31 and remain open until the event sells out at its 60,000-person capacity.
