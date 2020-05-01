ATLANTA (CBS46) Forget the fireworks and roll out the turkeys as this year's running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race has been moved from the Fourth of July to Thanksgiving Day.

The Atlanta Track Club says the 51st annual AJC Peachtree Road Race will move from Saturday, July 4 to Thursday, November 26. It'll be the first time the race will not be held on the Fourth of July.

RACE DIRECTOR STATEMENT

“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and Atlanta Track Club’s executive director, in a press release. “We are thankful for the opportunity to move forward together with all of Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day in a responsible and safe format.”

The Atlanta Track Club says more than 45,000 people have already registered. The club plans to reopen registration on August 31–September 6 for club members. Non-members can register September 7 until September 13 or when the event reaches capacity.

New safety measures will be implemented at this year’s race including fewer participants on each start line, longer separation between waves, hydration stations and working with MARTA to get people to and from the event.

