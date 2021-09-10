ATLANTA (CBS46) — A traffic stop has lead to the arrest of a man Chattanooga police say took part in illegally obtaining catalytic converters. According to officers, the 52-year-old suspect had a truck bed full of catalytic converters. He is now facing 54 charges.
Police say the man did not have a scrappers license, which is required under Tennessee law. The vehicle exhaust emission control devices are targeted by thieves for their precious metals which can be scrapped for profit.
In just two years, the number of reported catalytic converter thefts has increased more than 5000%.
