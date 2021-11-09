ATLANTA (CBS46) — 53 million people are expected to travel during the holidays this year, according to AAA.
Families here in the U.S. and across the globe are expected to make up for missed time over the last 2 years.
AAA says to plan ahead and despite gas prices inching up more than a dollar since last year, 90% of travelers are expected to drive.
AAA has some tips for travelers:
Book early-morning flights since they are less likely to get delayed or canceled
If driving, leave on Wednesday before noon or early Thursday.
The bottom line is to plan ahead to save on stress later down the road.
