AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 17-year-old is dead after being shot by a Cobb County officer during a pursuit Monday night.
Around 11:20 p.m. police responded to a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of the 200 block of Riverside Parkway. Inside the vehicle were three male teens, one of which is 17-year-old Vincent Demario Truitt.
Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle but were instead lead on a short pursuit that ended behind a nearby business. Having driven into a dead-end, two of the teens took a chance at fleeing on foot; one of the teens allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at an officer.
The officer responded with gunfire, striking Truitt. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumb to his injuries Tuesday.
The two remaining teens were arrested; one 17-year-old on an outstanding arrest warrant, and one 15-year-old on charges related to the stolen vehicle.
A firearm was also recovered from the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident.
This is the 54th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate.
