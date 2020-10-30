BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened in front of the Thomaston Park Trailer Park on Thomaston Road around 3pm.
57-year-old Kathryn Holloway, of Macon, was making a left turn into the Thomaston Park when was driving was struck by a Toyota Tacoma
Holloway was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased by staff. Next of kin was also notified by Medical Center Staff. No one else was injured in the collision.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
