ATLANTA (CBS46) – The FBI is searching for a Minneapolis fugitive wanted for sex trafficking a minor in 2020.
According to court documents, 40-year-old Charles William Dexter III knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, and advertised a minor victim to engage in a commercial sex act in August 2020, knowing that the victim was not at least 18 years old.
Dexter is believed to be in the Atlanta area.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his location and arrest.
Below are visible tattoos on his body.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online.
