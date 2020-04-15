ATLANTA (CBS46) Georgia small businesses will soon see a bit of relief after 30,000 loans were approved Wednesday morning by the Paycheck Protection Program.
The announcement was made by U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler. It will bring over $6.7 billion in needed revenue to small businesses in the state. Nationally, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, supported by Loeffler, will provide over $349 billion to help small businesses pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is a lifeline for millions of small businesses whose day-to-day operations have been disrupted through no fault of their own,” said Senator Loeffler in a press release. “This resource directly supports our job creators and allows them to keep their employees on payroll while making ends meet during these challenging times. Because of the program’s popularity, additional Congressional action must be taken to prevent the PPP from hitting its funding limit and to ensure that businesses and farmers have access to vital capital. They are truly the backbone of our economy, and I’m committed to doing whatever is necessary to help them survive and thrive after this pandemic is over.”
Last week, Senator Loeffler sent two letters to the administration asking for clarity for Georgians applying for federal loans during the outbreak.
