FORSYTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Six people are now behind bars and face a slew of charges after a drug bust in Monroe County Friday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office reported to America’s Best Value Inn on North Frontage Road in Forsyth around 12 a.m. to conduct a search warrant.
The investigation led to the arrest of Michael Hardy who has a history of drug offenses in the Lamar and Monroe area, officials told CBS46 News.
During the search, investigators seized approximately 98 grams of methamphetamine and called animal control to remove four dogs located inside the motel room due to the unfit living conditions.
Police also arrested the following on the scene:
Michael Hardy who was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
William Maxon who was wanted in Spalding County for a traffic offense. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of cruelty to animals, and possession of drug related objects.
Crystal Maxon who was wanted in Pike County for a robbery was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, four counts cruelty to animals, and possession of drug related objects.
Charles Maxon was wanted in Spalding County was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Jacob Brand was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Arlena Arellano was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
