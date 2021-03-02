Countless people grew up reading Dr. Seuss, the celebrated children’s author known for his colorful illustrations and magical storylines, but now six of his books will no longer be published because of racist images.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises said the books “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
In the book “If I Ran the Zoo,” some say an image depicting three Asian men is exaggerated. The men are carrying a caged animal, stood on by a white man with a gun, which some believe shows his dominance.
Emory University Assistant Professor Erika Hall said you can still celebrate Dr. Seuss and condemn some of his work.
“What we are seeing here is actually something a bit more promising,” she explained. “It’s that the organization themselves said there are problematic aspects of this particular set of books and we need to re-evaluate.”
Others though say this is more of so-called cancel culture, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy even chiming in on the house floor.
“Under the Constitution, we generally defer to states and counties to run elections,” he said. “Democrats want to change that. First, they outlaw Dr. Seuss, and now they want to tell us what to say.”
While some believe shelving the books is an overreaction, others say it’s part of evolving as a country.
“You can never really understand his true intent on making the books, but if it's making people uncomfortable, then that’s probably the thing to do,” said Keidon Bryant.
