ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A parking deck partially collapsed on West Peachtree Street and Spring Street near The Varsity Friday afternoon.
Reports have confirmed that multiple people, all part of a subcontracting team, were trapped in the rubble of the collapse at the Emory University Hospital Midtown Parking Deck.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Crews told CBS46 News that six people were injured during the incident. Four people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, while two others only suffered minor injuries.
Batson-Cook Construction, the company responsible for the parking deck construction, released the following statement:
"Batson-Cook has structural engineers on site inspecting the structural integrity of the building right now. This is a new structure and not an existing parking deck with cars or people inside.
The cause of the incident is not known at this time and an investigation is currently underway.
At Batson-Cook Construction, safety is our top priority. We are committed to the safety of every employee and trade partner working at our job sites.
Our thoughts are with each of those injured and we would like to thank the first responders who assisted with this rescue operation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.