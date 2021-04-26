GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police searched for clues Monday to help them determine what caused a van to lose control and crash on a major interstate over the weekend.
“Investigators will obviously have to speak with people and then look at the physical evidence left behind on scene,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said.
The sister of 34-year-old Alishia Carroll is devastated.
“We’re not taking it very well considering she went to get help,” Natasha Duarte said.
Carroll and 15-others were riding in the van Saturday when it flipped over on I-85 Northbound in Gwinnett County near the 985-split.
“This was obviously a lot of people who died in this accident and it’s just a tragic situation all the way around,” Flynn said.
The van burst into flames almost instantly and many drivers in the area helped pull ten of the passengers to safety, but six of them, including Alishia, did not survive.
“There was a white truck that cut the van off. He killed 6 people and he took 6 people out of this world,” Duarte said. “I just hope that they come forward when they realize what they took from us they come forward and they face what they’ve done.”
Police tell us it’s possible the van lost control when another vehicle cut in front of it, but they are still investigating the charred van to determine the cause.
“Those investigators are going to go back to try to determine whether or not another vehicle struck the van prior to the collision or if the van just narrowly missed a collision and overcompensated,” Flynn said.
The Gwinnett County Police Department told CBS46's Adam Murphy that they are not ready to release the names of the victims on their end. They want to make sure all of their families have been notified first. That information should be released Tuesday. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward so they can determine what caused the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.