Six people died and 10 were injured following a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing facility in Gainesville.
Fire crews from Hall County and Gainesville responded to a report of burns at Foundation Food Group around 10:12 a.m. When units arrived, Zach Brackett of Hall County Fire Services said they found a large group of employees that had evacuated, along with multiple people who were experiencing medical emergencies in and around the facility. Five Foundation Food Group workers died inside the facility.
Hall County Fire Services transported multiple patients to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. One Foundation Food Group worker died in the ER and three others are in critical condition, Shawn Couch of NE Georgia Health Systems said during a Thursday afternoon press conference. Several firefighters were evaluated for respiratory symptoms, but only one remains in the hospital as of Thursday evening. That firefighter is expected to be released Friday.
One hundred thirty Prime Pak personnel were transported by school buses provided by the Hall County School System to Free Chapel Church for evaluation by medical personnel from Northeast Georgia Health Systems.
Derrick Booth of the Hall County Sheriff's Office said the sheriff's office involvement is for the death investigation at the facility. Booth said OSHA is on the scene investigating the accident along with the state fire marshal's office.
Nicholas Ancrum of Foundation Food Group called the incident a "tragic accident" and said a nitrogen line ruptured inside the facility. Ancrum said the company, "takes workplace safety very seriously," and as of now, "We can't say with confidence how this accident occurred." According to Ancrum, the facility handles poultry products inside the facility.
Brackett said there was no explosion. The cause of the leak remains under investigation.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued this statement:
Our hearts are broken hearing about the tragedy that took place at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville this morning. Officials from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on the ground to assist with the local response and investigations into the incident. Marty, the girls, and I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for the families facing a terrible loss and the other employees who are receiving medical care. May God be a hand of peace, comfort, and healing in the days ahead.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
