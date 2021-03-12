The Hall County Sheriff's Office received an autopsy report Friday that determined the cause of death for six victims who died in an industrial incident in Gainesville.
On January 28, six people died from asphyxia due to, or as a consequence of, liquid nitrogen exposure at Foundation Food Group on Memorial Park Drive, according to the death certificates.
The six victims were identified as follows:
- Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville
- Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont
- Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville
- Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville
- Victor Vellez , 38, of Gainesville
- Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville
