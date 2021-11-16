ATLANTA (CBS46) — Six deputies have been indicted for murder in connection to the death of a Fulton County jail inmate in 2018.
Antonio May, 32, died Sept. 11. He had been arrested for criminal trespassing and a warrant from another county.
May was reportedly combative at the time of his arrest and refused to comply with staff. As a result, he was tased and pepper sprayed.
Once the staff gained control of May, he was reportedly decontaminated of the pepper spray. Not long after, jail staff reported that he was unresponsive.
ORIGINAL STORY: Fulton Co. inmate dies in jail same day as his arrest, GBI investigating
Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead inside of the jail. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.
The deputies were indiced on charges of murder, aggravated assault, battery and violation of oath of office. The deputies are Arron Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jason Roache, Kenesia Strowder and William Whitaker.
Statement from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis:
As I promised the people of Fulton County, my staff and I are working through the backlog of cases left by my predecessor involving use of force by law enforcement officers. We presented the results of our investigation of the 2018 death of Antonio May to a Fulton County Grand Jury today, and the grand jury returned an indictment against three current and three former Sheriff’s Deputies for felony murder, aggravated assault, battery, and violation of oath of office.
It is now the duty of my office to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury at trial. My staff and I will continue to work to ensure that justice is done in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.