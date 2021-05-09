Hall County Fire Services responded to a reported boat explosion at the gas docks at Lanier Islands around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials arrived to find the boat engulfed in flames, an associated dock fire from a jet ski that drifted away from the fire area and six people with injuries.
A 16-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and 39-year-old woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
The other three people denied ambulance transport to the hospital.
A CBS 46 crew is en route to learn more details.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.