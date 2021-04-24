First responders worked a fatal car crash on Interstate 85 Northbound near the 985 split Saturday night.
Authorities confirmed 6 people were killed in the crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. and several others were injured.
They said the passenger van flipped on its side and caught fire.
The crash shut down interstate lanes for hours. All lanes reopened just after 10:45 p.m.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crashed.
Police tell CBS46 News based on statements at the scene, another car may have been involved in this accident.
The Gwinnett Police Department is urging witnesses to call the accident investigation unit tip line at 678-442-5653. Case Number: 21-031606 .
The victims have not been identified yet. All the passengers in the van appeared to be adults and more details will be released in the coming days, say police.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
