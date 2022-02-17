ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a child was shot in the hand Wednesday night.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to 1012 Smith Street SW in reference to a person shot call.
When they arrived, officers found a 6-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the hand.
The victim was stable and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.