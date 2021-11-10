ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 6-year-old came close to dying after a dangerous copperhead lunged and bit the child during playtime in his driveway.
“The left puncture wound was like right here and the right was right here,” said Zander Childers. His brush with death was the result of two puncture wounds.
His mother, Andrea Childers, said, "we were initially like, there's no way he got bite by a snake."
Zander's parents were convinced snakes were the least of their problems as the temperatures start to cool.
"We had a hard time believing that the entire time we've lived here we've never seen a snake.," said Zander's father, Michael Childers.
It wasn't unusual for the Childers to allow their children to play outside at dusk until they heard the screams.
"We were both inside and we hear a lot of screaming and as we rush out the door we hear the kids yelling snake! snake!"
Andrea immediately noticed the puncture wounds in Zander's arm and called 911.
"We could visibly see the puncture wounds in his forearm and then we started to see the swelling and the swelling progressed very very quickly from the time the bite happened to the time we arrived in the emergency room."
Doctors at Children's Hospital of Atlanta confirm Zander was bit by a copperhead, the most common venomous snake in Georgia that experts warn if you ever get bit seek help immediately.
"He was screaming at first then he said he was feeling weird."
Zander recovered fully after receiving antivenom and almost a week in pediatric intensive care. A happy ending for the the childer's, but a warning for others: keep an eye out for snakes and their preferred habitats, such as ivy and monkey grass; it's still snake season in Georgia.
"You may think that something like that won't happen and snakes aren't around. I guess this is proof that they are."
