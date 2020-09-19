ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to determine how a 6-year-old was injured during a shooting in southwest Atlanta at the 3300 block of North Camp Creek Parkway.
The shooting happened at the Greenbriar Mill Apartments Saturday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the child was grazed from a stray round.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
