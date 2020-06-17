SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 6-year-old died after being shot by his sibling Wednesday evening, South Fulton Police said.
The child was at home with a parent and two siblings, aged eight and four, at the time of the shooting. Police haven't said which of the siblings pulled the trigger.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the death.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.