ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened late Thursday night in southwest Atlanta on Lorenzo Drive.
Officers responded to a home and found a 60-year-old man shot to death.
The man lived at the home with his wheelchair-bound sister and his sister’s caregiver, detectives said.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
