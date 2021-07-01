ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the person who stabbed a 63-year-old man as he walked down the street on Wednesday morning.
The stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. near Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard and Mcafee Street.
Police said the man told officers another man suddenly approached him as he was walking. Moments later, the unknown man stabbed the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital with lacerations to his back and arm. A police spokesperson said the man was alert and breathing during his transport to the hospital.
Investigators said the circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
