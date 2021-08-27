FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police confirmed a 66-year-old woman is dead after an incident involving a school bus at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The driver was experiencing mechanical problems with her bus. Police believe the driver then crawled under the school bus in an attempt to make a repair when the bus rolled over her.
Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst released the following statement:
To the family and Landmark Christian School,
We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. Our prayers and condolences are with all who are affected by this tragedy. Please know that we the City of Fairburn are with you during this difficult time.
No children were involved in the accident.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.