UPDATE (CBS46) -- Fairburn Police Department issued an updated statement on Saturday morning regarding the investigation of the accidental death of a school bus driver.
“We do not know if she crawled under the bus, or was beside it, or in front of it. In short, we do not know for certain exactly how this accident took place. I can say definitively that the driver was outside of the bus, and that the bus was in drive, not in park,” said Anthony Bazydlo, Deputy Chief Fairburn Police Department.
According to police, they learned the victim was communicating with the school about the operation of the parking brake immediately before the accident.
“We will be looking to the state patrol and for their full reports in hopes of finding out exactly how this terrible accident took place,” adds Bazyldo.
UPDATE (CBS46) -- Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in the Friday afternoon tragic accident involving a school bus at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn.
According to an investigator, the victim is a white female, Sandra Goodman, 66, of Fairburn.
This story will be updated if new details are released.
FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police confirmed a 66-year-old woman is dead after an incident involving a school bus at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The driver was experiencing mechanical problems with her bus. Police believe the driver then crawled under the school bus in an attempt to make a repair when the bus rolled over her.
Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst released the following statement:
To the family and Landmark Christian School,
We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. Our prayers and condolences are with all who are affected by this tragedy. Please know that we the City of Fairburn are with you during this difficult time.
No children were involved in the accident.
This is a developing story.
