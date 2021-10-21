ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 33-year-old man named Quaveous Antwon Smith has been arrested for the murder of a 67-year-old woman at a Belvedere Circle residence in Decatur on Oct. 19.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Mary Clark was shot during an altercation between Smith and a member of Clark's family.
Smith was arrested without incident and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
No other information is available about the altercation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.