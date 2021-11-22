UPDATE (CBS46) — Forest Park police confirm Carolyn Brown has been found. The Mattie's Call has been canceled.
______________________________________________________________
FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Forest Park police are asking for the public's help finding a 69-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who reportedly disappeared from her home on Lee Circle.
Officers responded to the missing persons report Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was activated shortly after.
Carolyn Brown is described as being 5-foot-5, weighing about 125 pounds with red-colored hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with brown fur and black pants.
If you see Carolyn, please call 9-1-1. Anyone with any additional information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.
