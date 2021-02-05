About 7,500 healthcare workers will be special guests of the NFL at Sunday's Super Bowl in Tampa. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls them America's MVPs, and few would disagree.
Florida nurse and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Rebecca Izquierdo is one of them. "Oh my goodness, we are so excited," she says. Rebecca and her coworkers sent the NFL a video asking to be among the healthcare heroes at the game. "Then we got the phone number for the NFL headquarters and we started calling them," she says. "So, we were stalking them pretty much." It worked, 24 staff members from Sarasota Memorial will be in the stands.
So will Rocky Walker. He's a chaplain at New York's Mount Sinai Heart hospital, where he has spent many challenging days visiting seriously ill COVID-19 patients and comforting staff. "I've seen some of the, I think, worst things that I would ever want to see, and the amount of death, the indiscriminate nature of the death. But there is a flip side to that, and I've seen humankind, mankind at its best.
The chaplain received his ticket from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but he is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and can't wait to go to the game. He says he's representing millions of other healthcare workers who have risked their lives during the pandemic.
You can catch Super Bowl LV Sunday on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.