ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the past week, seven Hartsfield-Jackson TSA agents have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an Atlanta TSA spokesperson, five employees worked at the the main checkpoint, one at the F baggage claim, and another at the international checkpoint.
Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 55 TSA agents have tested positive for the sometimes deadly virus at the airport.
As of July 27, Georgia has had 170,834 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,059 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.