ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County officials said Monday three more inmates at the Fulton County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total at the jail to eight, with one of those cases being hospitalized and later released from jail.
According to jail officials, the three new patients are being taken care of and monitored by the jail's medical staff. All seven inmates still at the jail with COVID-19 are in isolation and are showing signs of improvement.
Deputies are using a touch-free thermometer to read the temperatures of all staff members and other approved visitors who enter through the front of the jail. Additionally, the jail said visitation is limited to video and meetings with clergy, attorneys, and investigators.
