ATLANTA (CBS46) — A crash involving multiple vehicles Friday on Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 285 northbound is under investigation.
8 car pileup with injuries is blocking 2 right lanes is causing big delays on I-20/wb near I-285 on the Westside in Fulton Co. @ATLFireRescue and #GSP on scene. #ATLtraffic #BreakingNews @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/murH1svjAq— Chopper46 (@Chopper_CBS46) February 25, 2022
According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to Interstate 20 West before I-285 just before 3 p.m. and found two separate crashes, involving multiple vehicles blocking all lanes of Interstate 20 West.
Troopers say in the first crash, a Honda Civic was traveling west on I-20 when it struck the rear of a Toyota RAV4.
In the second crash, GSP says a Chevrolet Malibu struck the rear of a Range Rover, causing the Range Rover to strike a GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck. A Honda CRV struck the rear of the Chevrolet Malibu, then left the roadway and struck the center concrete median. A Dodge Ram 5500 pickup truck towing a piece of heavy machinery struck the rear of the Honda CRV. After impact with the Dodge Ram 5500, the Honda CRV struck the rear of the GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck as it was disabled in the roadway from the previous impact.
There was a total of seven injuries reported because of both crashes, none of which were life-threatening, according to GSP.
The crashes are still under investigation and charges are pending.
