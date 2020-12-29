A 7-month-old was rescued by an off-duty Gwinnett County police officer after the car she was sleeping in was stolen from a parking lot.
According to Gwinnett County police, the kidnapping happened on Monday around 6 p.m. near the 4100 block of Sugarloaf Parkway.
Multiple people called 9-1-1 reporting a car had just been stolen with a young child inside.
Gwinnett County police said the child’s father went inside a store and left the car running with the child asleep inside of the vehicle.
When the father left the store, he saw someone sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, police said.
“The father confronted the male, who put the vehicle in reverse and began driving recklessly out of the parking lot. On the way out of the parking lot, the vehicle stuck a sign, another vehicle, and jumped the curb”, according to Gwinnett County police.
As soon as the call came into the 9-1-1 center, officers from several department responded including the Gwinnett County sheriff’s office as well as the Gwinnett County Aviation unit.
“An off-duty officer who heard the call also responded to the area and found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot less than a mile from the original incident location”, police reported.
The seven-month-old child was still in her car seat unharmed.
According to Gwinnett County police, officers searched the area and located Joshua Rodriguez, 29, of Buford.
Officers reportedly tracked Rodriguez down using surveillance video, a police spokesperson reported.
Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft of a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of hit and run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.