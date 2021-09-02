FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A coordinated effort by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to bring in wanted people across the county led to seven arrests and the seizure of drugs and cash.
The sheriff's office says they executed 13 warrants which lead to seven arrests, the seizure of $2,500, three cell phones and 10.5 pounds of marijuana.
The seven people arrested are as follow: Khreem Baker, Amber Barnes, Tynesha Pop, Deondre McNeal, Robert Battle, Rabahuddin Ali Syed and Duane Truitt. Their charges range from probation violations, trafficking marijuana, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and others.
“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to deter violent crime and drive criminal activity out of Fulton County, and the entire metro Atlanta region,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat in a press release.
The Fulton County Field Operations Unit, Crime Suppression Scorpion Unit, K-9 Unit, and VIPER Unit all coordinated in the execution of the warrants.
