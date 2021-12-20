BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — Seven people are behind bars after a citizen complaint led investigators to a drug operation in Brookhaven.
Brookhaven Police say they received a tip from a community member in early December about a potential issue at a home on Bocking Way.
SWAT police executed a search warrant that home on Dec. 14, which led the arrest of seven people on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, along with several other charges.
Investigators seized around 50 pounds of marijuana, four guns, ammunition, cocaine and prescription pills.
The successful outcome in this case is a direct reflection of the department’s mission statement," said Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura in a press release. "Our agency is committed to providing professional, high-quality, and effective police services in partnership with the community. This is a perfect example of how having a partnership with the community pays off.”
Here are the names and charges of all seven people who were arrested.
- Leon Robinson, 32, Lawrenceville
Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
- Aaron Robinson, 30, Lawrenceville
- Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
- Jamil Harrison, 30, Lawrenceville
- Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
- Brandon Leggett, 35, Norcross
- Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
- Trafficking marijuana in excess of 10lbs.
- Possession of cocaine
- Anteneh Workeneh, 30, Lilburn
- Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
- Odyssey Garza, 27, Norcross
- Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
- Tynesha Matthews, 28, Atlanta
- Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
- Obstruction
- Tampering with evidence
