DeKalb County fire crews are working to extinguish an apartment fire on the 2300 block of Fairington Village Drive.
Seven people escaped the blaze by jumping from the building. DeKalb Fire PIO says 18 people have sustained injuries, with 17 being transported to a hospital.
This is a breaking news story.
