ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Over the weekend several counties in north Georgia experienced heavy rains, strong winds and flooding. The National Weather Service later confirmed that what seemed like terrible storms were in fact tornadoes.

In total the NWS says seven tornadoes touched down in Pike, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Clayton, Newton, Coweta and Newnan counties.

In Newton County, an EF-1 tornado hit Covington resulting in two injuries at a homeless shelter. Portions of the building's roof were damaged near Washington Street and Walker Bend as winds peaked between 87-90 mph.

An EF-0 tornado with winds between 75-80 mph hit in Pike County around 6:27 p.m. and lasted for five minutes. Multiple trees were snapped and uprooted along West Road and Bottoms Road.

A brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Clayton County south of Mt. Zion Boulevard between Morrow and Allendale. Damage included snapped trees and roof material and siding being pulled from homes.

For four minutes beginning at 8:16 p.m. an EF-0 tornado moved from north of I-20 to South Indian Creek Road. Trees uprooted by the winds fell on homes and powerlines, and shingles were pulled from roofs. No injuries were reported.

At 8:43 p.m. the last reported tornado, another EF-0, hit in Gwinnett County where it topple trees and caused minor damage to homes between Lilburn and Lawrenceville.