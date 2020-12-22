A seven-year-old child is fighting for her life after being shot Monday evening.
Atlanta Police said the child was wounded while inside a vehicle when she was struck by a bullet as her and her aunt, the driver, were passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. The driver heard what sounded like several gunshots, but was not aware her niece had been struck until the child began acting strangely.
The driver immediately transported the child to Scottish Rite Hospital for surgery, where she remains in critical condition. Police arrived at the hospital around 9:00 p.m.
Investigators are still determining the location and circumstances surrounding the shooting. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
