CONLEY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 7-year-old child was found dead in his home, while an 18-year-old was shot on the street outside after a suspected drive-by shooting in Clayton County.
Officers were dispatched to Lamont Ave in Conley after reports of gunfire.
Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old, who appeared to have been riding a motorcycle, shot in the lower extremities. The teen is believed to have been the intended target.
Police then found a young child dead on his bed within his home, after a stray bullet from the shooting entered the house.
The suspect is believed to have been in a 4-door sedan, and police are urging residents to come forward with RING video or other potential evidence of the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they emerge.
