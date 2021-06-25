DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I’m not even sad, I’m just angry, I’m like really angry,” Gregory Sanders told CBS46 News.
The father of three said that anger is due to a dangerous situation he and his growing family are dealing with at the Woods of Decatur apartment complex in Dekalb county.
“They go in the woods and just start shooting for fun. That’s just a regular occurrence I’ve been calling the cops at least once a week,” Sanders said.
Sanders explained Wednesday night that regular occurrence turned bloody.
“My stepson decided to go to sleep, my mother-in-law was in there with my six month old and I was in the living room sitting down watching TV and I’m playing my game and I hear a whole bunch of loud crashing sounds, so I get up I hear my mother-in-law screaming,” Sanders told CBS46 NEWS.
The loud crashing noises were bullets shattering his windows as they entered his home. One grazed his 7 year old step son.
“I see him bleeding profusely from the head,” Sanders said.
Doctors explained the child is lucky to be alive.
“Centimeters lower it would’ve definitely killed him and there’s still a piece of the bullet fragment in his head,” Sanders told CBS46 NEWS.
Luckily the boy is expected to make a full recovery. However, Sanders said no ones been arrested. He’s now fighting to move his family to a new home before they are forced to live this nightmare a second time.
