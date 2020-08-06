ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Health confirms a 7-year-old boy has become the youngest to die from COVID-19 in the state.

The Chatham County child had no underlying health conditions, says health officials.

Across the state 4,026 people are died from COVID-related illness. Leading the state in confirmed cases is Fulton County with 19,230, and 410 deaths.

This week several schools resumed in-person learning in Cherokee County. With only four days of instruction on the books, several students and teachers are in quarantine after multiple students tested positive for the virus at different schools.

