DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews battled a major blaze at the Alderwood Trail Apartments in Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
The complex is located in the 2900 block of N DeKalb Drive. Red Cross is assisting 70 people from 12 units that were damaged by the fire.
"In addition to emotional support, the Red Cross will provide emergency for essentials such as temporary lodging, clothing, food, personal care items and replacement prescriptions. Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet and share additional recovery resources available to them in the community," said a spokesperson for the Red Cross.
Fire investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.