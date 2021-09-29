HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gainesville man died during an accident in northwest Hall County Tuesday morning.
Hall County Deputies said Charles Randall Dunagan, 70, suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident on Lawson Robinson Road near Joseph Road at approximately 2:00 a.m.
Hall County Fire Services transported Dunagan to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
According to the preliminary investigation, Dunagan was operating the motorcycle and heading south on Lawson Robinson Road.
The 2004 Harley-Davison XL 833 Sportster left the roadway, traveled back onto the road and wrecked. Dunagan was not carrying a passenger.
The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.